Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Humana updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.60-17.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $17.60 EPS.

NYSE HUM traded up $13.95 on Wednesday, hitting $298.47. 130,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Humana by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

