Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $1.98-2.04 EPS.
Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $36.19.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
