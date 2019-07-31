Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 795,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hub Group has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.56.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen raised Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

