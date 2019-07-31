Hshare (HSR) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Hshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx and Binance. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hshare alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003120 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001392 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000147 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hshare Profile

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hshare is h.cash . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Huobi, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, OKEx, ACX, Gate.io, EXX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.