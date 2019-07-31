HSBC Reiterates “€14.50” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.41 ($21.41).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting €14.35 ($16.69). 3,299,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 12 month high of €24.45 ($28.43). The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.