Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLI. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of HLI opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $136,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 259.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.