Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177.20 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 170.20 ($2.22), approximately 237,407 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 70,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.21).

HSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a market cap of $167.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.02.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

