Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $834-849 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.08 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.42-2.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Hologic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.02.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 3,329,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,071. Hologic has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $818.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

