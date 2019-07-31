Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,619.67 ($21.16).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,715 ($22.41) to GBX 1,675 ($21.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

LON:HSX traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,700 ($22.21). 955,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,725.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.