Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Holdings Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,688,000 after purchasing an additional 715,636 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,867,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000,000 after purchasing an additional 515,057 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,495,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $33,159,000.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.12. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard Potter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,464.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

