Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.397 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of HESM opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $555.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

