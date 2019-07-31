Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.69 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 19.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

