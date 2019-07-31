HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 610.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. 1,120,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. HD Supply has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. HD Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.