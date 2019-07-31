Hayek Kallen Investment Management Reduces Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Visa by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,755 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $181.53 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The stock has a market cap of $366.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

