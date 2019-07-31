Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.32 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

HVT traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 3,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,074. The company has a market cap of $379.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.01. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 4,700 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $85,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,036.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HVT shares. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

