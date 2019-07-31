Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 897.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,008,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 906,990 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 44,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,007,000 after buying an additional 105,584 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $2,136,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,808 shares of company stock worth $26,838,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.65.

NYSE PG opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.