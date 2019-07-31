Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of HBIO opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.22. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,029,052 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 196,375 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 64.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 236,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

