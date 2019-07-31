Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. Harsco also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.38-1.51 EPS.

Shares of HSC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harsco has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $457,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,167.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

