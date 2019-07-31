Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. Harsco also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.38-1.51 EPS.
Shares of HSC traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,273. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harsco has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $30.05.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $457,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,167.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
