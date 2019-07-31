Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 298,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $15,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 426.3% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 510,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $9,460,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 414,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cleveland Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

