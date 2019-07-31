Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CASY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.59. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Axel Springer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sidoti set a $147.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

