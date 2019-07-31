Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,584,000 after purchasing an additional 184,311 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,369,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 494.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 750,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,285. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.24.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.04 per share, for a total transaction of $423,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,132 shares of company stock worth $5,039,690 over the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

