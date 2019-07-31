Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,645,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,284,000 after purchasing an additional 797,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verisign by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,524,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,129,000 after purchasing an additional 336,265 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Verisign by 247.3% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 301,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 214,750 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verisign by 24.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,200,000 after purchasing an additional 139,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,571. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

