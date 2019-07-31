Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,656,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,270,000 after buying an additional 4,655,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,091,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,587,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,900,000 after acquiring an additional 174,884 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,401,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,536 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,257,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,186,000 after acquiring an additional 317,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 96,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $109.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

