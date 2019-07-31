Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 170.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 170.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 105.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.41. 16,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $79.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,818.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $674,564.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

