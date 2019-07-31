Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $303,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,440.67.

NVR stock traded up $67.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3,355.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,582.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,396.15.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $49.05 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,279.75, for a total transaction of $9,511,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,288,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,342.38, for a total transaction of $10,027,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,262,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,020 shares of company stock valued at $75,746,876. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

