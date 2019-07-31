Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 362,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 149,939 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,328,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 949.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after buying an additional 1,166,271 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.36. 12,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,387. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

