HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Trading 0.3% Higher

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.93, 21,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 18,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

