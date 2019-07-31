Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $233,000.

HWC stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.84.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $299.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Joan Cahill Teofilo sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $45,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

