Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.16

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 2800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.14.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Senior Officer Chris Huether purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,072,440.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.