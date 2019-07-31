Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (HMM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 on September 6th

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Hammond Manufacturing has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$2.38.

Hammond Manufacturing (TSE:HMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$38.06 million for the quarter.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.

