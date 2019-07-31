Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HALL. Boenning Scattergood raised Hallmark Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Virtusa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of HALL opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $274.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 547.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

