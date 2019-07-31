H Charles Maddy III Sells 8,561 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $232,003.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMMF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 38,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,526. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 69,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

