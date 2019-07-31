G&S Capital LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 5.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 44,350.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,794,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 168,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,749. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.76.

