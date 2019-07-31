G&S Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after buying an additional 4,908,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after buying an additional 796,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $892,899,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $471,331,000 after buying an additional 1,047,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,658.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,637. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 159,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

