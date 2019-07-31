G&S Capital LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,759,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,576,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 544,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 457,794 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 606,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 404,367 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 484,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 131,211 shares during the period.

SPSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

