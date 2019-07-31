G&S Capital LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,096,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,356 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,112,000 after purchasing an additional 547,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,822,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.10. 20,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,373. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.