G&S Capital LLC Has $125,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Barker sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 850,815 shares of company stock valued at $107,830,746 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.74.

TXN stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,652. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

