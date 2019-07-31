G&S Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.33. 359,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.