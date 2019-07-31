GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Up to $79.73

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.11, but opened at $79.73. GrubHub shares last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 6,461,355 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 15,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,520.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,924.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $53,116.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $1,415,557. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 257.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,028,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GrubHub by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in GrubHub by 16.2% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,646,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,860,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GrubHub by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,063,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,959,000 after purchasing an additional 194,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,843,000 after acquiring an additional 863,674 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

