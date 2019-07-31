Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $84.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,100. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 87,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.80. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

