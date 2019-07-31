Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of GPI traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total value of $783,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $392,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,100. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.