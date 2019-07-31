Grid+ Hits Market Cap of $3.69 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. Grid+ has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $534.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00275789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.01463624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00116082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

