Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after buying an additional 2,252,709 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Facebook by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $267,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after buying an additional 1,370,767 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $142,042.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,678,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,502,801 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.91. 5,192,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,401,259. The stock has a market cap of $570.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.34.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

