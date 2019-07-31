Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $35.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

GEF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 588,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Greif has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $59.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.86%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $116,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter G. Watson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,759.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,358 shares of company stock worth $670,275. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Greif by 31.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 128,399 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Greif by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Greif by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

