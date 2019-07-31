Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.16

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 176997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.01.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold from C$5.38 to C$5.40 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 million and a PE ratio of -29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$102.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lombardo Paredes Arenas sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$836,403.50. Also, Director Hernan Martinez sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$105,873.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,574,489.39. Insiders sold a total of 288,800 shares of company stock worth $1,315,302 in the last three months.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

