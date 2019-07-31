GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $480.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EAF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 1,357,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,337. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.82. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,907,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GrafTech International by 741.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,251 shares during the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its position in GrafTech International by 790.0% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.