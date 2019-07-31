Grace & White Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Enerplus worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $86,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $2,233,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $502,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 29.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ERF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. 44,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.67. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

