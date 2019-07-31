Grace & White Inc. NY Has $9.59 Million Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp comprises 2.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.12% of Gorman-Rupp worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 3,231.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

NYSE GRC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. 12,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.00. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead acquired 1,486 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $45,323.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,603.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $82,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.