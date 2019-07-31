Grace & White Inc. NY Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,794 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 5.34% of Orion Group worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.03. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tabb purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $52,131.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter R. Buchler purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 180,656 shares in the company, valued at $357,698.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,285 shares of company stock worth $124,098. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

