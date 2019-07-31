Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its holdings in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. EMC Insurance Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in EMC Insurance Group were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 217,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMCI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $36.09. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.33. EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter. EMC Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMC Insurance Group Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About EMC Insurance Group

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

